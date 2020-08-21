Markleysburg
Shirley Patricia Frazee Wilson, 84, of Markleysburg, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 3, 1936, to the late Bertha Everly Frazee Tallentire and Samuel Frazee. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joy Rugg Tucker; son-in-law Jim Rugg; grandson Jeremy Rugg; daughter-in-law Lori Wilson; granddaughter Amanda Wilson; sister Janice Frazee; father- and mother-in-law Jesse and Ethel Wilson; brother-in-law Jesse Wilson; and sisters-in-law Ruth Frazee and Doris Ann Humbert.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 years, William (Bill) Wilson; two daughters, Diane (Gene) Humbert and Donna (Wesley) Dennis; and son William (Bill) Wilson II, all of Markleysburg; son-in-law Bobbie Tucker of Petal, Miss.; grandchildren Tricia, Tennille, Tonya, Tasha, Paul (Sonny) III, Jason, Doug, Angela, Joshua, Joel and Janelle; 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gene (Pat) Wilson; sisters-in-law Martha Frazee, Delores Thomas and Wilma Wilson; several nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Shirley was a member of the Gospel Center Church and a charter member of the Markleysburg Ladies Auxiliary. Everyone will miss porch time with her and her happy birthday phone calls.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m., the time the ladies of the Markleysburg Auxiliary will hold their service, Friday, August 21, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, August 22, in the Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg, with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
