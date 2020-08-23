Markleysburg
Shirley Patricia Frazee Wilson, 84, of Markleysburg, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Friends were received from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, August 22, in the Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg, with Pastor Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in the Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
