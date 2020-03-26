Grindstone
Silvio R. Martini Jr., 63, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born February 23, 1957, in Brownsville, to the late Silvio R. Martini Sr. and Frances Maruszewski Martini.
Silvio was a graduate of Brownsville High School Class of 1975. He worked for more than 30 years at the Washington Municipal Water Authority, where he retired as a superintendent. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father, sons and brother, and listening to his father's polka music. Silvio was an avid Steelers fan.
Besides his parents, Silvio was predeceased by his son, Corey John Martini, in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Silvio R. Martini III and his wife, Chelsea and granddaughter Paislee Jae of West Mifflin; sister Bernadette (Dave) Reagan of Grindstone; brother Ronald Martini and fiance Michelle of Lemont Furnace; nieces Nicole (Brian) Eckert of Bethel Park, Marissa Martini and fianc Deavan of Charleroi; great-niece Aletris Eckert; his son's mother, Lora Martini; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Many thanks to the Mon Valley Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for the great care provided.
Under today's current circumstances, funeral services were held privately for the immediate family only at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
