Uniontown
Simone L. John, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown on December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Michael K. and Edith Macklouf John.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Thelma, Loretta, Madeleine, S. Michael John, and Pamela Taylor; and a nephew, Kevin John.
Simone was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and a graduate of St. John High School.
She earned a Masters Degree in Special Education from California State University, and was a teacher for the Albert Gallatin School District for over 38 years.
During her career, she was very caring about the welfare and needs of her students. She was incredibly independent and determined, an excellent cook, and enjoyed reading. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, always cheering on her Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers and Penguins. She will be deeply missed, especially by her grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she cherished.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Andrea M. John Ormond, and husband Martin, of La Quinta, Calif.; and 11 beloved nieces and nephews, and their families; also her beloved caregiver and companion, Saida Sakura.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Monday, and until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when prayers of transfer will be held.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, in St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
