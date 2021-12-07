Uniontown
Simone L. John, 82, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown on December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Michael K. and Edith Macklouf John.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Monday, and until 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when prayers of transfer will be held.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, in St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
