Sister Collette Baran, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth, was called to her Heavenly home Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 91 and in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister entered the Congregation of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity from St. Mary Church in Uniontown, in 1948.
She received her Bachelor in Education and Masters in Sociology/Anthropology degree from Duquesne University.
Sr. Collette experienced a wide and generous range of ministry experiences from teaching elementary grades in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh and Greensburg and Youngstown, Ohio, to teaching middle school students in Fonthill, Ontario, Canada, and high school students in Montgomery, Ala. In 1967, she joined the staff at LaRoche College in Pittsburgh, and became one of the first female department chairs at the college. A woman of intellect with a passion for social justice, she was part of a panel of American women of many faiths who gave presentations to empower women to realize their importance in church and society.
One of Sr. Collette's most enriching and challenging ministries was to the Native Americans at the Red Cloud Reservation in Pine Ridge, S.D., where she encountered the extreme poverty of the children she taught.
In addition to her work in education, Sr. Collette served as the director of the Social Service program at St. Jude's in Montgomery, and parish ministry at St. Michael Parish in Munhall.
Always up to new challenges, Sr. Collette received a certificate in Canon Law and served in the Tribunal Office for the Diocese of Pittsburgh for a number of years. After she returned to the Motherhouse, she became sacristan for the Motherhouse chapel until her retirement.
Even in retirement, Sr. Collette kept busy making lunches for the homeless and serving wherever help was needed. Health issues forced Sr. Collette to reside in the community infirmary, where she continued her service through her prayer ministry.
Sr. Collette died peacefully March 16 at Nazareth Nursing Home in Louisville, Ky. Although small of stature, Sr. Collette was a ball of energy. She embraced life using her sharp intelligence, energy and curiosity.
Sr. Collette was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Andrew and Mary Anna Baran; brothers John, Joseph, Paul; and sisters Margaret, Mary Clare, Helen and Anna Marie.
She is survived by her nieces, Kathy Richel, Carol Cabot of Uniontown and Sarah Baran of Ohio; and nephew Mark Zacovic of California. In addition, she is survived by grand-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private, for family only at this time, in the convent chapel followed by interment in the Sister's cemetery on the convent grounds. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Congregation Mission, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048-0009.
Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
