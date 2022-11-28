Sister Leocadia entered into new life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She had been a member of the Sisters of St. Basil the Great at Mount St. Macrina for 77 years. The Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, November 28 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in the Dormition Section of Mount Macrina Cemetery.
For the safety of all who are attending, the Sisters respectfully ask that masks be worn.
DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, is in charge of arrangements.
