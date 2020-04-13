Uniontown
Sister Mary Grace entered into the fullness of new life Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She had been a member of the Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great at Mount St. Macrina for 63 years. The Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated privately on Tuesday, April 14 in the Monastery Chapel. There will be no public viewing.
DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.