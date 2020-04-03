Uniontown
Sondra Colleen McCullough Pegg, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born June 5, 1939, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death were her parents, George William McCullough and Elizabeth Vercamen McCullough, and her husband, Robert W. Pegg, Sr.
Sondra was a member of Uniontown Central Christian Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are six children: Robert W. Pegg, Jr. (Darla), of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Robin Colinet (Dave) of Penn-Craft, Kelly Kilgore of Roaring Spring, David Pegg (Joni) of Scottdale and Mary Haley (Robert) of Peoria, Ariz. and John Edgar Pegg of Uniontown; twelve grandchildren, Ursula Pegg, Amanda Chadwick (Temple), Erica Pegg, Michelle Barnes (Evan), Nicole Givler (Benny), Gregory Kilgore (Erin), Danis Miller (Ben), David Pegg, Jr., Kathleen Stout (Brandon), Rebecca Brooks (Bobby), Macey Demniak and Jilian Pegg; eleven great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Brianna, Ashlynn, Adalyn, Gabriel, Daniel, Isaac, Lincoln, Dylan, Aonesty and Bodhi; a sister, Joan Gilmer and a brother, John McCullough both of Florida.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Michelle Martin for the loving care she gave Sondra.
Due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service for the immediate family will be held Friday at 11 a.m in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, followed by private interment in LaFayette Memorial Park Cemetery Brier Hill.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Sondra to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282 Uniontown, PA 15401.
