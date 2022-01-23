Vestaburg
Sondra Lee Lancaster, 81, of Vestaburg, passed away Friday, January 12, 2022, in the Washington Health System.
She was born May 4, 1940, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late William and Alice Swoger Sharratt.
Sondra was a Member of the Shilo Baptist Church in Vestaburg, and a member of the Secret Sisters of the church.
A homemaker, Sondra enjoyed talking on the telephone, attending church, crossword books and eating out.
On April 1, 1957, she married Thomas R. Lancaster, Sr., who passed away July 4, 1994.
Surviving are five sons, Thomas R. Lancaster, Jr. (Sabrina) of North Carolina, Terry Lancaster (Lynette) of Arizona, William Lancaster, Sr. (Florence) of Vestaburg, Troy Lancaster (Tammy) of Montour Falls, N.Y.; one brother, Ken Sharratt of Pittsburgh; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased in addition to her parents and husband, are two children, Tracie and Robert Lancaster; four brothers, Tom, Lloyd, Ray and Jerry Sharrett; two sisters, Kay and Sarah.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in the GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, 42 Bank Street, at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, with Pastor Jim Walter officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED IN THE FUNERAL HOME, AND SAFE DISTANCING IS EXPECTED.
On line Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
