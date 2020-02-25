Uniontown
Sondra Unice Pazicni, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in her home.
Sondra was born April 29, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph and Anne Marie Yezbak Unice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pazicni.
Sondra retired from the Uniontown YMCA after 35 years and adored her time there. She was the proud wife of a United States veteran, who served in the Vietnam and Korean wars.
Sondra is survived by her children, James J. Unice of Uniontown, Donald W. Pazcini and wife Jennifer of San Antonio, Texas, and Lori Pazcini of Los Angeles, Calif.; a brother, Joseph P. Unice and wife Jeanie of Ohio; and a sister, Martha Santa and husband Bill of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved lifelong companion, Buffy.
Friends and family are asked to meet at 12 p.m. Thursday, February 27, in Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, One Lebanon Terrace, for a Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Andrew presiding.
Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
