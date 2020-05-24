Belle Vernon
Sonia Geraldine Parker, 74, daughter of the late Weldon and Cora Lee Thrasher, was born August 7, 1945, in Belle Vernon (Arnold City). After being cared for at the Mon Valley Hospital for a short while, Sonia departed to meet her heavenly father on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was a 1963 graduate of Belmar High School. Sonia retired after working several jobs, her last being at the Verland Foundation as a personal caregiver. As an honorable, humble and faithful servant of her Lord, she served as a Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, was a member of the Financial Committee and the Pastors Aid Committee at First Christian Church. She was also the president of the Greater Pennsylvania State Usher Board in which she was honored in August 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio by the National Convention of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) for her 30 years of faithful service.
Sonia had a great love for bowling. She was a longe-time standing member of the Thursday Night Mixed League at Brunswick 51 Lanes in Belle Vernon. She proudly raised her family and also fostered several children over the latter years of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ray O. Parker Sr.; her sisters, Dr. Shirley Thrasher and Millicent Sellers; three brothers, Richard Thrasher, Melvin "Red" Thrasher, Stephen Thrasher; and grandson, Devin Lint.
Sonia leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Philip Parker (Mary) of Smyrna, Delaware, Ray O. Parker Jr. of Belle Vernon, Richard Parker of Pittsburgh; and adopted daughter, Mya Parker of Belle Vernon; two sisters, Sylvia Joyner of Las Vegas, Nevada and Kathleen Hill of Soperton, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Casey, Bryan, Marissa, Phylicia, Narissa, Jason and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, LeDarrion, Davine, Jayceon, Coryann and Melvin Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very special friends.
First Christian Church of Wickhaven, located at 123 First Christian Road, Wickhaven, PA 15492, is the location for the viewing on Tuesday May 26, from 12 to 8 p.m. and the Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Flowers and Condolences may be sent to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC. located at 334 Main Street, Fayette City, PA 15438.
Keeping in compliance with the County and State Mandate of "yellow phase", attendance will be limited to 25 people at a given time. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks, social distancing and limiting your visitation time to five minutes.
