Sonja Enid Hollar Glassman passed on to her Lord Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home in Wagoner County, Oklahoma, with family present.
Sonja was born May 20, 1938, to Rev. W. Paul Holler and Berneta Mae Johansen Hollar in Cleveland, Ohio, where they served in ministry.
She graduated in 1956, from Hobart Senior High School in Oklahoma, and earned a bachelor's degree from California State University of Pennsylvania.
Sonja married Rev. Ronald I. Glassman on June 30, 1958. She served alongside him in ministry until his passing on June 25, 1988. They served Presbyterian and evangelical Churches in West Virginia, Florida, Delaware, and western Pennsylvania.
In addition to being an active pastor's wife, Sonja worked as a teacher in both public and private schools. While employed at the Connellsville Area School District, she received state-wide recognition due to her excellence in teaching children with learning disabilities to read.
In 1976, Sonja envisioned and founded a corporation to care for children who ran away from troubled homes. This Christian ministry changed the lives of countless youth in the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and it continues today.
During their lifetimes Ron and Sonja personally took in dozens of foster care, hurting, and homeless individuals. While she was greeted in heaven by her husband and so many whose lives she touched, she leaves behind a family to cherish her memory.
Family members include: son, Ronald David Glassman; son, H. William Glassman and his wife, Patricia S. and their children, William D. Glassman, Ronald P. S. Glassman and his wife, Megan A., Anna P. Glassman, and Kara M. Glassman; daughter, Sherry P. Grooms; daughter, Berneta Mae Glassman McElhaney; and daughter, Natalie Marie Glassman.
A Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Cornfield Chapel, 222 Rieger Road, Butler, with words of comfort being shared by Sonja's grandson, Rev. William D. Glassman.
Sonja's cremains will be interred with a brief memorial at 2 p.m. on December 22, at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church in Smock.
Friends are welcome to attend either memorial event.
In lieu of flowers, greetings to the family or memorial donations payable to Dayspring International, Sonja's favorite mission, will be received and forwarded by the Glassman family; these can be sent to Box 277, 14083 S. State Hwy 51, Coweta, OK 74429.
