Connellsville
Sonny Lee Lowry, 77, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully, at his home, Friday April 16, 2021.
He was born August 15, 1943, a son of the late Blair Joseph and Margaret Cecilia Wilson Lowry.
For many years, Sonny worked as a security guard for St. Moritz.
Sonny enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with his beloved family.
Sonny is survived by his children, Joseph Wayne Lowry (Charlotte) of Uniontown, Sonny Lowry (Faith Hayducko) of Uniontown and Timothy Lowry (Beverly) of Connellsville; daughter-in-law, Michelle Lowry of New Salem; grandchildren, Brandi Shanaberger (Andrew), Brittany Lowry, Jerry Lowry, Josh Davies, Timothy Lowry Jr., Miranda Lowry, Benjamin Lowry and Sonya Lowry; four great-granddaughters; siblings, Blair Joseph Lowry Jr. (Corrine), Helen (Bunny) Yekel, Sandra "Twin Sister" Fletcher (Albert) and Timothy Lowry (Linda).
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Lundwig Lowry; son, Matthew L. Lowry; sisters, Shirley Goodwin and Martha Calhoun; and brother, Gary Cope.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will be held privately at a later date in Franklin Cemetery, Dunbar.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
