Sonya Michelle Lowry, 33, of Uniontown, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 31, 1987, in Newport, R.I., a daughter of Matthew Lee Lowry and Michelle Goodwin Lowry.
She was a stocker at TJMaxx.
Surviving are her mother; brother Benjamin Lowry; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, May 3, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Sonya M. Lowry Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
