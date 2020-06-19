Sophia C. Harenza passed to the other side Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank. Sophia was the last remaining of her brothers and sisters, Mary, Helen, Sue, Betty, John, Lewis and Andy. She was also preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Helen and Millie.
Sophia was born April 14, 1926, in Keisterville, and spent her entire married life at the corner of First and Main Streets in Oliver. She was the last surviving member of the "Oliver Mother's." Her side yard was "the place to be" for snow igloos, baseball and football games, truly enjoyed by neighborhood youth. This clearly reveals the love Sophia and Frank had for her children. Sophia was very proud of her family - especially her two great-grandchildren, Graham and Asher Moreland. She was also blessed to have three grandchildren, Jeremy, Ian and Rebekah. Often times, she could be found sharing pictures and speaking fondly of their accomplishments. She was also survived by three children and their respective spouses, Jerry (Verna), Sandi (Bill) and Marcie (Scot); three nieces also are remaining, Chris, Beverly and Susie. Also remaining is a sister-in-law, Virginia.
Soph was a kind soul with a sweet smile and twinkle in her eye. She never met a stranger. Best known for her bone-in, baked pork chops, she was quite a cook. She was also a sports enthusiast, particularly fond of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
She will be sorely missed by her many friends at St. Joseph's Church, especially by fellow Christian Mothers; she was an ardent church member and a life-long Christian Mother. The world has truly lost a beautiful soul.
Words cannot express the kindness shown to Sophia in her final days by Monarch Meadow owners Dan and Katie and all the strong, supporting caregivers. This certainly was a wonderful, compassionate respite to call home before going to her final resting place.
Private viewing for family will be held Friday, June 19, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Joseph's Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank in her memory.
Condolences can be sent to blong@atlanticbb.net or your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
