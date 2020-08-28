Sophia Palya

Uniontown
Sophia "Sally" Palya, 98, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in her home, Monday, August 24, 2020. Born March 17, 1922, in the family home in Lemont Furnace, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Urchek Almasi. Sally was the beloved wife for nearly 70 years to the late Frank L. Palya.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Andrew Almasi; and her sisters, Mary Clay, Ann Hudock and Julie Krishan.
Sally is survived by her loving children, Larry (Rita) Palya, Sister Donna Marie, SCN, Thomas (Mary Jewel) Palya and Frank (Deborah) Palya Jr.; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Helen Nypaver and Theresa McGarvey; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was a member of St. Mary Nativity Church of Uniontown, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and the Rosary Society. Her heritage and pride of being Slovak provided her the talent and passion to give the gift of time to St. Mary Church and School and also to St. Anthony Franciscan Friary of Uniontown for more than 25 years.
Sally greatly enjoyed family gatherings and reunions, polka dancing - especially the Polka Fireworks at Seven Springs in July - and playing bingo on Friday nights in downtown Uniontown.
With great gratitude and lifelong appreciation, the family wishes to acknowledge in a special way Sally's two "adopted daughters," Marge Zentkovich and Helen Vilk, who were sent from Heaven to provide compassion and tender loving care, which Sally cherished.
The family also wants to thank the personnel from UPMC Home Health Care, Family Hospice/Fayette especially Diane Humbert, Natalie Braddee and Kodye Pellish.
Family and friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401 from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, when a blessing service will be held followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Anthony J. Klimko as celebrant and the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt as con-celebrant. Interment follows in St. Mary's Church Cemetery.
For those good people who are unable to personally share their sympathy with us, including those with safety concerns over the national health crisis, please express your thoughts and memories at www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.
