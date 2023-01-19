California
Sophia Patricia Powell Hotz, 97, of California, died Monday, January 16, 2023.
She was born Thursday, May 28, 1925, in Coal Center, a daughter of the late Cabe and Elizabeth McGinnis Powell.
Sophia enjoyed 30 happy retirement years from the Intermediate Unit 1, where she worked as a secretary.
In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Hotz in 2017; and six brothers, Todd McLaughlin, Guy, Bert, Cabe, Jerry, and George Powell.
Left to cherish her memory are son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda Hotz of Latrobe; granddaughter, Stephanie Freeman and husband Mark of Latrobe; three great-grandchildren, Everett Paul Freeman, Olivia Claire Freeman, and Madeleine Poppy Freeman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, January 20, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Sophie's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Layfayette Manor for the love and care that she received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.