Uniontown
Sophia "Soph" Puscian Homer Gmitter, 88, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born March 31, 1933, in Footedale, a daughter of the late John J. and Josephine Mazurek Puscian.
She was the beloved wife and best friend of Robert Gmitter; mother of Richard (Christina) Homer of Uniontown, Raymond Homer of Lemont Furnace; grandmother of Michael Homer of Uniontown, Elizabeth Homer of the U.S. Navy, Jonathan Homer of Pittsburgh, Maria (Gary) Adams of Smithfield, Jordan (Robert Seely) Homer of Uniontown and Christina (Theron James) Peters of Butler; and great-grandmother of Andre Homer, Alysin Homer and Blare Adams; sister of John Puscian of Streetsboro, Ohio; sister-in-law of Eleanor Balena of Connellsville, Delores Puscian of Footedale and Donald (Eileen) Gmitter of Uniontown; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Homer in November of 1973; a great-grandson, Richard Homer; brothers Alvin C. and Stanley Puscian; and a sister, Genevieve Puscian Panek.
Sophia was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown. She retired from the Herald Standard after 10 years of service.
She loved to cook, bake, loved her flower garden and the outdoors, and was noted for her pierogies.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The family will conduct a rosary at the end of visitation at 6 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 17, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown. Entombment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Personal written tributes and memories welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.