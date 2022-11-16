Mt. Pleasant
Sophie C. Kardas Kocan, 107, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Born May 16, 1915, in Redstone, daughter of the late John and Mary Rudy Kardas; Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kocan.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Michaelene Kocan and her husband, George Panzak, of Cranberry, Mary Jo Kocan of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Janet Kocan of Mt. Pleasant. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by all her siblings.
Sophie was a member of St. Stephen’s Byzantine Church of Leisenring. She liked reading and her crossword puzzles, and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A 10:15 a.m. Panachida service will be held on Saturday, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Byzantine Church in Leisenring. Interment will follow at St. Stephen’s Church Cemetery in Leisenring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Stephen’s Byzantine Church in Leisenring or the Mt. Pleasant Public Library in her memory.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
