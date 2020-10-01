Sophie F. Sytko

Uniontown
Sophie Procratsky Sytko, 83, went to be with her Lord August 9, 2020, at the LeCom Nursing Center in Erie.
She was born June 1, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of Fred J. Pocratsky Sr. and Mary O'Brotka Pocratsky.
She was a 1954 graduate of North Union High School. She was affectionately known to her loved ones and friends as "Zosha".
She enjoyed cooking, baking, arts/crafts, crossword puzzles, bingo, music, embroidery, latch hook and polka dancing.
Sophie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sytko Nelson and son-in-law Mike of Simi Valley, Calif.; two sons, James of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Kevin (wife Dusty) of Camarillo, Calif.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Maryann Walters of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was in death by her parents; husband, Walter; and son, Frank.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at LeCom Nursing Center and a special heartfelt "thank you" to Eve Toth and Audrey DiPlacido.
"We will forever and always hold your memories deep within our hearts".
Arrangements were handled by Askins Funeral Services in Erie. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
