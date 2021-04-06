Hopwood
Spencer T. Provance, 82, of Hopwood, passed away April 3, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 24, 1939, and was a son of the late Spencer T. Provance and Ruth Conway Provance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 loving years, Linda C. Hawkins Provance, who passed May 17, 2017; and his brother, Harry Provance.
Surviving are his sons, David Provance (Kimberly) of Dallas, Texas and Spencer T. Provance (Cindy) of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Wendy, Spencer, Tyler, David and Ashleigh Provance; great-grandchildren, Emily, Natalie and Jacob Bunker, Ethan and Scarlett Provance; and his sister, Maxine Stanley of Washington.
He was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church and a proud U.S Navy veteran who served his country honorably. Spencer was an active member in the Amvets Post 103, the American Legion in Hopwood and Rolling Thunder Chapter Five. He was also a member of the Asbestos Workers #60 in Miami.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 and until 10:30 a.m., the time of the service, Thursday, April 8, in St. Peter's Anglican Church in Uniontown. Interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Chalk Hill.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
