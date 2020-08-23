Thompson 2
Sperlock Brown Sr., 83, of Thompson 2, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Brownsville in 1936, a son of Clarence and Ninevah Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Brown; daughter, Charlene Brown.
Sperlock was a proud veteran serving his country in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the First Christian Church in Republic.
He is survived by two sons, Sperlock Brown Jr. and his wife Nora, Robert Brown and his wife Marge; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; twin sister, Alice Cottle.
A private graveside service was held on Thursday, August 20, in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with Pastor Chuck House officiating. Full military rights and honors were provided by the United American Legion Honor Guard, Post 275, Post 938 and Post 940.
The family would like to thank the Masontown Amedisys Hospice for the outstanding care given to Sperlock.
Sperlock’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
