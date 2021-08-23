Uniontown
Springer "Hump" F. Humphrey, 74, of Uniontown, passed away on August 20, 2021, after fighting many years of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM). With God's help, Springer was truly a walking MIRACLE.
He was born May 28, 1947, in Little Brownfield, a son of the late Harry L. and Margaret Smith Humphrey.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Harry L. Humphrey Jr. and Dwayne Humphrey Sr.; brother-in-law, Albert "Al" Wolverton and niece, Dana L. Humphrey.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, June B. Tewell Humphrey; daughter, Cristine M. Humphrey (His Sweetie Pie); two sisters, Jan Wolverton and Colleen Brazill (Ray); three brothers-in-law, Scott Tewell (Nancy), Alfred Tewell (Michelle) and Darryl Tewell (Jennifer); three sisters-in-law, Denece Gordon (Joey), Marjorie Humphrey and Donna Humphrey; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his little buddy, Woodzie.
Springer was a retired coal miner from Banning and Clyde Mine. He loved doing furnace work as a side job, with his loving wife beside him all hours of the night. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing, volleyball, horseshoes and enjoyed having and going to his family and friends' gatherings. He was always an appreciative, caring and loving husband and father. He was also known as a good-hearted person, jack of all trades and would always give you a helping hand. If you met Springer, you had a friend for life!
Springer was a veteran of the United States Army. He served many years throughout the United States and in Germany. He was a lifetime member of Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and General Marshall Amvets Post 103 both of Hopwood.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charlie O'Brien and Tammy Gordon officiating.
Interment will in Mountain View Memorial Park with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
