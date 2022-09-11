Uniontown
Stacey Jo Baker, 51, of Uniontown, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born November 2, 1970, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Judy Yauger and Joseph Myers, the youngest of three siblings.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Shore; brother, Wendel “Speedy” Baker, Jr.; niece and nephew, Amy and Jason Smitley; nephew and niece, Cody and Tiffany Shore; niece, Kaitlin Shore; great-nephews, Brady Shore and Landon Shore; great-niece, Payton Smitley; along with many other families and friends.
She graduated from Uniontown Area High School in 1989. She loved art, music and reading. She was an avid animal lover and is survived by her beloved cat, Ruby.
She has elected to be cremated and chose not to have a funeral service.
Those wishing to make a donation, may send it to the Friends of Fayette Animal Shelter on her behalf.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Stacey’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at goldsborofabry.com.
