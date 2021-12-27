Lower Burrell
Stanley Gene McDonald Sr., 77, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with his devoted family right by his side.
Please join us to celebrate Stanley's life with a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27 at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Going Home services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28 at Lower Burrell Baptist Church, 2935 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. His son, Rev. Stanley G. McDonald Jr., will conduct the eulogy. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Please visit www.rossgwalker.com to share a memory or tribute for Stanley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.