Mount Morris
Stanley Ledgerton, 95, of Mount Morris, formerly of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in his home. He was born October 20, 1927, in North Union Township, Fayette County, a son of the late Eric S. and Myrtle Silman Ledgerton.
Mr. Ledgerton was a 1945 graduate of North Union High School and resided in Greene County since 1949.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, Carmichaels.
Mr. Ledgerton worked for the U.S. Steel Robena and Maple Creek coal mines and retired in 1988 as a river man from the Consolidated Coal Company Dilworth Mine. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 1980 and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
On December 22, 1979, he married Avenell Blevins Varesko, who died March 26, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, Eric Ledgerton, III of Front Royal, Va., and Clay Ledgerton (Kris) of Crucible; a daughter, Helen “Cookie” Miller of Freeport, Ill.; 22 grandchildren; 29 great- grandchildren; 12 great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Ronald Ledgerton; two sisters, Helen Stephens and Dorothy Hawker; and his son-in-law, Clint Miller.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, with the Rev. Harold O. Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.