Stanley P. Coffman, of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully, in his home, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Beverly; children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A ceremony will take place in May 2021 to honor Stanley for his service in the Vietnam War. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS Association in Stanley's honor. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
