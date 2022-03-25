Point Marion
Stanley R. Wolfe Sr., of Point Marion, died on his 93rd birthday, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born in 1929, at Clifton Mills, W.Va., he was a son of the late Alvy and Marguerite Cuppet Wolfe.
A 1947 graduate of Point Marion, he was a former manager for A & P Grocery, and later worked for Hecks Department Store and ACE Hardware in Morgantown. He also sold insurance for Metropolitan Life.
Stanley was a member of the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department for more than 60 years, and also served on the Albert Gallatin School Board and A.G. Water Authority.
Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Eileen Roby Wolfe; five sons and their wives, Larry and Linda Wolfe of Brookhaven, W.Va., Bob and Debbie Wolfe and Stanley, Jr. and Darlene Wolfe, all of Point Marion; Scott and Angela Wolfe of Hanover, and Brian and Tricia Wolfe of Westland, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Rita Wolfe of Gans; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jo Billek of Point Marion; and three brothers, James and Colleen Wolfe of Fairchance, Stephen and Linda Wolfe of Canonsburg, and Richard Wolfe of Point Marion.
One son, Gary Wolfe, passed away on December 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, Saturday, with Evangelist Ben Bradmon officiating.
Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
