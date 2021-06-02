New Salem
Stanley Robert Horvath Jr., "Stush", 61, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with loving family by his side. He was born September 11, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his father, Stanley Robert Horvath Sr.; and a brother, Mark Horvath.
"Stush", as he was lovingly known, was a good father, brother and uncle. He had served honorably in the U.S. Navy, was working as a FACT driver and was a member of the South Union Volunteer Fire Company. Stush especially enjoyed hunting with his nephews and his brother, George. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are two sons, Stanley Robert Horvath III and Christopher Horvath; his mother, Dorothy Ellen Shaffer Horvath; the love of his life, Gail Sharp Rosiek of New Salem; siblings Shirley Johns (Harry) of Highhouse, George Horvath (Tina) of West Leisenring, Nancy Squirek (Joe) of Hopwood, Michael Horvath (Robin), Kathy Karwatski (Paul) and Eileen Horvath, all of Uniontown; former father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Chris Plevin; his loving stepmothers, Dottie Lowry and Madonna Horvath; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, June 4, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in memory of Stush, to the South Union Volunteer Fire Company, 1 Fireman Drive, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The South Union Volunteer Fire Company will conduct services Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
