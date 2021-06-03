New Salem
Stanley Robert Horvath Jr., "Stush", 61, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Monday, May 31, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., with loving family by his side.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Visitation continues from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, June 4, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
The South Union Volunteer Fire Company conducted services Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
