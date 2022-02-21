Hopwood
Stanley Smith, 70, of Hopwood, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. He was born in Augustdorf, Germany on May 16, 1951, a son of Adam and Josephine Najdek Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Pikulski; and brothers, Frank Smith and Joseph Smith.
Stan "Stush" worked as a District Manager for Advanced Autoparts after working in the Coal Mine. He enjoyed golf and baseball.
He will be remembered for his caring heart and the love for his family and church.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Cindi; and his son, Adam (Shelly); two grandchildren, Anastasia and Alexander, who he held so very dear in his heart; and his dear brothers and sisters: Anna Mays, John (Carol) Smith, Bruno Smith, Catherine Petipas, Walter Smith, June Smith, Chantal Smith, George Seman, Joyce (John) Brown; and beloved cat, Henry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Stan's family will receive friends for a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship site).
Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Stan's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., New Salem, Pa.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
