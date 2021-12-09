Perryopolis
Stella Catherine Duda Madorma, 100, of Perryopolis, formerly of Newell, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, just weeks before her 101st birthday, at TLC Personal Care Home, West Newton. Born January 19, 1921, in Arnold City, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Pabis Duda.
Mrs. Madorma was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was a homemaker. Formerly a resident of Newell, she was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Newell Santa Barbara Club. Anyone who knew Stella knew she was one of the sweetest and kindest ladies who was never heard to say a mean word. She was an excellent cook, baker and made the best pizzas. She loved flowers and had a green thumb for them, and loved playing Bingo and sewing.
The last surviving member of her siblings, she is survived by her four children, Brenda Stemcosky, James Madorma and wife Darlene, both of North Carolina, Philomena "Philly" Kifer and husband Jack, Barry Madorma and wife Becki, both of Perryopolis; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James A. Madorma (January 21, 1990); son-in-law, David Stemcosky; brother, Taddick Duda; three sisters, Ann Pallo, Jay Glogosh and Helen Rapsack.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 10, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, in the funeral home followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary for Stella at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the owners and staff of TLC for their excellent care.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.