Brownsville
Stella J. Broadwater, 73, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in her home.
She was born February 16, 1947, in McKeesport, to the late Pete and Caroline Majstoravich Beckish.
Stella was also preceded in death by her husband, William Broadwater; daughters Bridgett Painter and Tami Broadwater; and her grandson, Sean Michael Painter.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Delgado and husband Raul; son-in-law Darryl McDonald; grandson, Randy Painter; granddaughters Jessica, Paige, Jade and Daria; great-grandsons, Braeden, Carter and Gionee; sisters Anna Mae DiSanto and husband Ted, Rita Ercakar and husband Korkut; brother Pete Beckish and wife Renee; many nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Connie.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m., when a service will be held, Friday, July 17, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Michael Peton officiating. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be adhere to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.