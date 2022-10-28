Uniontown
Stella J. Friend, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in Mount Macrina Manor. She was born October 3, 1927, in Hazelton, W.Va, a daughter of the late Lester and Katie Savage Teets.
Stella worked for many years as a cook in local restaurants, but mostly enjoyed making her delicious baked goods for her children and grandchildren.
Stella is survived by her daughter, B. Elaine Vignali of Uniontown; and her son, Gregory L. Friend of Canton, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Semmion L. Friend; sons, Ronnie E. Friend, Danny E. Friend and Patrick S. Friend; two brothers, Reid Teets and Oliver Teets; three sisters, Grace Thomas, Thelma Spaw and Vesta Riley.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC.
To honor Stella's wishes there will be no formal funeral service.
Stella's family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Stella.
