Fayette County
December 1, 1921 -
December 25, 2019
With family at her side, Stella passed away in Albuquerque, N.M., in The Woodmark Memory Care Facility, where she resided for more than seven years. Cremation has taken place.
Stella was born December 1, 1921, in York Run, to her Polish immigrant parents, Salomea and Joseph Ochociensky. She was the youngest of six siblings, four sisters and one brother. They grew up in Footedale, with their midwife mother and coal miner father.
Stella was eight years old at the beginning of The Great Depression. This affected her in different ways throughout her life. She always felt deprived that her education ended with the eighth grade. Her brother attended high school. The sisters went off to work as “domestics” and sent money home.
Just before the beginning of World War II, at age 19, Stella married her first love, Albert M. Cervenak, from New Salem. The newlyweds moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where they had their daughter, Patty, and worked in factories. He was a tool and die maker and she worked in a converted stove factory making and inspecting World War II airplane doors. Shortly thereafter, Al was drafted into the U.S. Navy. Stella and Patty moved from Cleveland back to Pennsylvania to be near family. There, Stella went to work on a coal mining tipple sorting coal. It was hard and cold outdoor work. She did not have a car but carpooled with others. When schedules were not in sync, she often walked or hitchhiked the three miles to work.
After only one year in the Navy, on May 11, 1945, her husband, Seaman First Class Albert M. Cervenak, was killed by a kamikaze during the Battle for Okinawa. He was serving on the aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill (CV-17).
At age 23, Stella became a war widow with a three-year-old daughter. Although this event adversely affected the life of her and her daughter forever, it was the catalyst that made her a lifelong patriot. She became very active in the local, state and national endeavors of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 753 in New Salem, the Gold Star Wives of America and the American Medical Association Auxiliary, all of which are involved in charitable and patriotic works.
When she was 27, Stella experienced a ruptured cerebral aneurysm from which she eventually recovered. At this time, she met Dr. Rudolph Medlen, a well-loved local physician who became the family doctor. Twenty-two years later, they married. In addition to his medical practice, for many years Dr. Medlen was the supreme medical advisor for Jednota (First Catholic Slovak Union). On weekends, Stella and “Doc” could be found out and about dining and dancing, at the theater and enjoying other local activities. They especially enjoyed the friendship, activities and travel with Jednota. Sadly, Stella was widowed again in 1991.
Stella was known for her sense of style, the love of her Heritage Hills home, and the knack of finding four leaf clovers everywhere. She was also known to enjoy trips to a casino and slot machines.
Stella had two interviews published in Common Lives of Uncommon Strength: The Women of the Coal and Coke Era of Southwestern Pennsylvania by Evelyn A. Hovanec. One discusses her work on a coal mining tipple. The other discusses her mother and Dr. Medlen’s mother, who graduated in the same midwifery class. Stella also prepared and donated the “Medlen Family Collection” to The Coal and Coke Museum at Penn State University, Uniontown Campus. The collection is a compilation of midwifery records, papers and tools of Stella Medlen’s mother, Dr. Medlen’s mother and Dr. Medlen.
For the past 10 plus years, mobility and advancing dementia issues became increasingly difficult for Stella. She was a resident of the Marquis House in Uniontown for three years and The Woodmark Memory Care Facility in Albuquerque, N.M., for more than seven years.
Stella was predeceased by her parents; husbands; sisters Martha Marshall, Viola Kinkopf, Genevieve “Goldie” Natale, Wanda Olsen; brother Adam “Ike” Ochociensky; and infant grandson Christopher Michael Albani.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Cervenak Albani and husband Dick of Albuquerque, N.M.; her grandson, Ric Albani of Sacramento, Calif.; her granddaughter, Robyn Albani; great-granddaughter Kylie; and great-grandson Liam of Los Lunas, N.M.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal welfare or children’s charity of one’s choice.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and until 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, in St. Mary (Nativity) Catholic Church, 61 North Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be held at Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
American Legion Post #753 Auxiliary Service will be held in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
