Fayette County
December 1, 1921 -
December 25, 2019
With family at her side, Stella J. Ochociensky Cervenak Medlen passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M., at The Woodmark Memory Care Facility, where she resided for more than seven years. Cremation has taken place.
Stella was a lifelong resident of Fayette County, and longtime member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements in Uniontown will be announced at a future date by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
