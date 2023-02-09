Uniontown
Stella Kosmala Brosky, 77, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 5, 2023.
She was born May 8, 1945, in Germany, a daughter of the late Stanly and Harriet Zakiewicz Kosmala.
Stella was a member of Saint Adalbert Catholic Church and had been active in various organizations throughout her life.
Surviving are two children, Michelle Randolph of Uniontown and Theodore Broskey (Junell) of Mishawaka, Ind.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two siblings, a brother, Richard Kosmala (Beckie) and a sister, Donna Zachary all of South Bend, Ind.
To honor Stella's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
