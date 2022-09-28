Uniontown
Stella M. Yankovich, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 30, 1943, in Leisenring, daughter of the late Thomas A. Bell and Stella McGrogan Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Thomas, Michael, Phillip and James Bell.
Stella graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Connellsville. She then owned and operated Potter's Grill with her husband for 40 years. Stella enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the pool, casino and Potter's
Left to cherish Stella's memory is her loving husband, Ronald J. Yankovich; two daughters, Patricia Dominick and husband Dean of York, and Donna Hensh and husband Paul of Uniontown; one brother, John E. Bell and wife Paula of Dunbar; and four grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, when prayers of transference will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Stella's life in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at 10 a.m.. Entombment will be private.
A parish wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
