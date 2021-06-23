Masontown
Stephanie A. "Stephie" Balik, 97, of Mack Farm Road, Masontown, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in her home.
She was born May 8, 1924, in Masontown, a daughter of Nicholas and Kathryn Dorosk Balik.
She attended Bessemer School grades 1-4, All Saints School grades 5-8 and graduated from Masontown High School in 1942. She attended Waynesburg College (now University) and received her Bachelor of Science and Math in 1945.
She was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation in the Engineering Department in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for 38 years.
She retired to her home on Mack Farm, where she was a volunteer at the German-Masontown Library, a member of The Friends of the Library and Masontown Ladies Pals Club.
She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church (formerly All Saints Church), Masontown, and enjoyed attending the Mount Macrina pilgrimages with her mother and sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary T. Balik and Josephine "Susie" Balik.
Donations may be made to Saint Agnes Cemetery or St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, PA.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, June 25, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father Marion Libres Pates as celebrant.
Interment in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
