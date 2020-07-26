Brownsville
Stephanie Anne Gillis Johns, 64, of Brownsville, passed away in Uniontown Hospital Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born December 17, 1955, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Vera L. Veatch Gillis.
Stephanie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Lee Johns Sr.; children Angela Maloy of Brownsville, Richard Lee Johns Jr. and his wife, Alicia of Bethel Park; grandchildren Steven Crowe III, Nicolas Johns Sr., Mya Maloy; great-grandson Nicolas Johns Jr.; sister Linda Ritsko and her husband, Greg; brother Kevin Gillis and his wife, Janice.
In honoring Stephanie's wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society or a pet shelter of one's choice.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Stephanie's funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.