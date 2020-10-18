Wharton Township
Stephanie Berlinsky Gentile, 72, of Wharton Township, passed away into the hands of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, while being cared for by her loving family in her home, Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
She was born August 18, 1948, in California, a daughter of William and Anna Boyko Berlinsky.
Stephanie was a graduate of California High School Class of 1966 and a graduate of California State Teachers College. After graduation, she taught school for 3 1/2 years and then became a legal secretary/office manager for her husband's law firm.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Charles Gentile; two sons, Christopher Gentile and Stephen Gentile; grandchildren Brenna, Stephen, Stephanie, Elle Quinn, Landon and Giovanni; her mother, Anna Berlinsky; sister Beverly and Fred Chipps and nephew Freddy of Smithfield; and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her father, William Berlinsky; father-in-law and mother-in-law Christopher and Mary Gentile.
Stephanie was an active member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Farmington.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, and until 11:15 a.m. Monday, October 19, when prayers of transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass follows at noon in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3523 National Pike, Farmington, with Father James F. Petrovsky as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Elliottsville.
The parish wake service is 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
