Stephen A. Hidock

formerly of Fairchance
Stephen Albert Hidock, 69, of Egg Harbor, N.J., formerly of Fairchance, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Steve was born August 17, 1951, in Uniontown.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Terri.
He graduated from Penn state University with a degree in business.
Steve enjoyed a career in retail for more than 39 years before retiring due to illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mary Hidock of Fairchance.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Mary Ann Carbonara and Chuck Valentic; brother Thomas and his wife, Peggy; sister Donna Hidock and the late Robert Bell; nieces Courtney Balestier and partner Aaron, Andrea Yenrick and husband Mat; nephew Tom Hidock and wife Jennifer; great-nephews Tripp Hidock and Asher Yenrick; and great-niece Parker Hidock.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in New Jersey January 8, 2021. A memorial service for Steve will be held at a later date in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.