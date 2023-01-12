Stephen A. Kishel

Allison #2
Stephen A. "Steve" Kishel, 79, of Allison #2, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 29, 1943, in Allison #2, a son of Adam and Elizabeth Kudy Kishel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Kovach and Sandra Schoch; and brothers, Edward, Paul, Albert and John Kishel, in addition to four brothers in infancy.
Steve was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Uniontown. He was a member of the Allison #2 and Hiller Volunteer Fire Companies, coached Brownsville little league baseball and worked most of his life as a coal miner in the area mines and with Campbell Transportation Company. He was the last surviving sibling in his family.
Steve is survived by his nephew and godson, Paul F. Kishel Jr.; nephew, Edward Bohach; nieces, Sherrill Carney and Susan Lent; sister-in-law, Joanne Kishel; goddaughter, Michelle Costello; and many other special loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and a daughter Stephanie Kishel.
Stephen's family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, January 13, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating. Interment will be private at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kish-Fabry Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
