Uniontown
Stephen A. Vlcek, 90, of Uniontown, formerly of Donora and Cleveland, Ohio, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, peacefully, in his home in Uniontown. He was born February 26, 1930, in Donora, a son of Adam and Barbara Miklus Vlcek.
Stephen retired after 42 years of work at TRW in Cleveland. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War from 1951-1953 earning the rank of corporal. Stephen was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church in Masontown.
Stephen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Margaret Vlcek; nine brothers, Francis, John, Adolf, Adam, Andrew, Edward, Joe, Michael and Andrew; and sisters Cecelia and Mathilda; a son, Cary; and his parents.
He is survived by a sister, Agnes Verbich; his children, Jim, Sue and Rick and their families; and many other relatives.
Family and friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, when a funeral service will be held. Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown.
Your expressions of sympathy and written tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
