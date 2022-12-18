Hibbs
Stephen Arnold Campbell, 76, of Hibbs, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born July 2, 1946, in Pratt, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arnold Edward Campbell and Gladys Ernestine Cook Campbell; and several siblings.
Stephen served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.
He worked as a contractor in his home remodeling business.
Words can hardly describe what an amazing, kind, humorous and loving father and grandfather he was. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are four children, Ashton Leigh Campbell (Garrett) of Hibbs, Hannah Elizabeth Campbell of Uniontown, Colin Campbell of New York, N.Y. and Justin Campbell of Cleveland, Ohio; nine grandchildren; his best friend and Vietnam buddy, David Lilly; and his former wife, Judith Laverne Pierce Campbell.
Funeral services were private, under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, followed by interment in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.
