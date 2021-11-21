Brownsville
Stephen Charles Silbaugh, 55, of Brownsville, died unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
He was born Friday, December 10, 1965, in Bedford, Ohio, a son of Sandra Shumaker Silbaugh.
Stephen proudly served our country in the Air Force Military Police. That training continued after the service, and he became a police officer. He is the former Chief of Police in California. He was currently a Regional Intelligence Lieutenant for Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence.
Outside of work he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and time on the farm.
Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Silbaugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 10 years, Tricia Pyles Silbaugh; mother, Sandy Silbaugh, California; two children, Megan Silbaugh of Knoxville, Tenn., and Justin Silbaugh of Coal Center; two step-sons, Les Bushta of Washington, and Zachary Bushta of Kent, Ohio; sister, Vicki Silbaugh of Clarksville, and his in-laws, Terry and Patricia Pyles, of Waynesburg; as well as many friends and family.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, and until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, with Rev. William Parker, officiating.
Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Greater Washington County Food Bank. 909 National Pike West, Brownsville, PA 15417.
