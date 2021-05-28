formerly of Indiana
Stephen G. Budinsky, 101, formerly of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the Presbyterian Home, Oakmont. He was born December 13, 1919, in Brier Hill, a son of Andrew and Sophia Slanina Budinsky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Clougherty Budinsky; siblings, Dorothy Budinsky, Eleanor Fagan, Joseph W. Budinsky, Edward F. Budinsky, John Budinsky and Albert Budinsky.
Stephen is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Duke; brother, Robert Budinsky; numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, and former member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Republic.
Stephen's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2021, in the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where prayers of transfer will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Site) with Father William Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
