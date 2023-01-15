Uniontown
Stephen G. Novak, 72, of Uniontown, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Uniontown on July 29, 1950, son of the late Steve J. Novak and Madyline Bealko Novak. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Novak.
Steve was a graduate of West Virginia University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed as an engineer with Fruehauf Corp., and later Westinghouse, finishing his career at E.W. Bowman Co. of Uniontown. He was a social member of the Catholic War Veterans, a life member of the Messmore Rod and Gun Club and a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown.
He will be deeply missed by his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Linda Pasqua Novak; their children, Todd Novak (Ashley) of Wilmington, Ohio and Nicole Shaulis (Jeremy) of Uniontown; his cherished grandsons, Grant and Andrew Shaulis; and a sister-in-law, Anne Novak of Columbus, Ohio.
The family sincerely thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the Ruby Memorial Hospital CVICU, Laurel Ridge Nursing Home, and OSPTA Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, and until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 16, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Internment will be held at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in his memory. The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home.
