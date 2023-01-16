Uniontown
Stephen G. Novak, 72, of Uniontown, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 16, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Internment will be held at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in his memory. The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
